Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 308 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

