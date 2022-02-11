Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

HSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.04) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.08) to GBX 1,027 ($13.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.12) to GBX 1,045 ($14.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,029.50 ($13.92).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 967.20 ($13.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 910.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.69. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.96.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.