Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the highest is $351.20 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Shares of PEGA traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 699,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 147.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

