Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.89

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.89 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 22.30 ($0.30). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 589,900 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £311.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.89.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

