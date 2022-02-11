PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

PNNT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 16,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,647. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

