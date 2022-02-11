Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,500 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 672.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

