Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

