Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37, Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Shares of PAG traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 437,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

