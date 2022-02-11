Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.63 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Peony has a market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $564,629.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026295 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 169.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 120,151,289 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

