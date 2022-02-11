PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.670-$6.670 EPS.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.
PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
