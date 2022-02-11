PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.670-$6.670 EPS.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PepsiCo stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.