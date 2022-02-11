Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.56, but opened at $49.25. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 8,474 shares traded.

The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

