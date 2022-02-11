Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.08 ($254.12).

RI stock opened at €190.50 ($218.97) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.18. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a one year high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

