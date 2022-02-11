Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.73) to GBX 3,580 ($48.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.95) to GBX 2,900 ($39.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,410 ($46.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.52) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,128.33 ($42.30).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,448 ($33.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,651.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,726.04. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.25).

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.80) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,417.51). Also, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($135,199.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

