Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $332.23

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.23 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.98). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.91), with a volume of 8,119 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £114.89 million and a PE ratio of 18.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.30.

About Personal Group (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

