PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.43

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 12937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of -40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after buying an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

