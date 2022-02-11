PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.78

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 6975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PetroChina by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PetroChina by 1,701.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

