PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 19,720.00% and a negative return on equity of 188.55%.

Shares of PETV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 460,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,721. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.61. PetVivo has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Get PetVivo alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PetVivo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.