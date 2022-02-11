Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 30.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 988,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,767,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.