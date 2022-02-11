Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-$6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-$102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.350-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. 34,963,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.74.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

