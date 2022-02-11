Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-$6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-$102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.350-$6.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,963,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

