PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PFSweb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
