PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PFSweb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

