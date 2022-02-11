Phala Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.43 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

