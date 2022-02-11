Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,647 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

