Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.390 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $808.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

