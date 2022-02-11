Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $19.57. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 866 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.
About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
