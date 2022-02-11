Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $19.57. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 866 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

