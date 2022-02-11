Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

PM stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 90,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

