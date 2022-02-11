Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.13. 156,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,910. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

