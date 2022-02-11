Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $419,610.14 and $14,559.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002827 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

