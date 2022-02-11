Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 6.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 1,093,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

