Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,380 shares of company stock worth $17,792,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $25.55 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

