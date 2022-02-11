Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.76.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

