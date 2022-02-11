Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PIPR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. 1,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,681. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.