Piper Sandler Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $108.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.72.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.