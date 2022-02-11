Piper Sandler Weighs in on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.