Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $869.76 million, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after buying an additional 204,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

