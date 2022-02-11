Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

