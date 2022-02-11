Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

POLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,949. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plantronics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.