PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 573.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 67,131 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

