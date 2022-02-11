PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,515.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $181,112.58 and approximately $1,515.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00038147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00102208 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

