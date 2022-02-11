PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.42

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
