PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.42

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

