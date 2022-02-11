PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.
PNM Resources stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.