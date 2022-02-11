PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

