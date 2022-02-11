PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 871,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,386. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

