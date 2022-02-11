Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $17.05 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,547,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,012,000.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

ARTEU remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.