Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $17.05 Million in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,051,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,547,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,012,000.
ARTEU remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.76.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU?
