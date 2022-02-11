Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $15.17 Million Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 364,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,168,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 524,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Terminix Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,305,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,168 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

