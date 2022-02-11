Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 498,007 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,361. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

