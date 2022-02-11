Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 112,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, cut their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

PLAN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,467. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

