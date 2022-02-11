Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.75. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -134.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

