Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,807,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

