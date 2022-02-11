Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Buys $158,070.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Post stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

