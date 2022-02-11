Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Buys $158,070.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Post stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.