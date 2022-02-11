PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $48,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 543,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,713,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 52,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

NYSE:PPG opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.